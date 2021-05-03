DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,141,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BCE were worth $97,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $47.52. 29,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

