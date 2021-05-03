DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,976 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $130,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $137.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

