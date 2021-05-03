BLOCKv Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $21.12 million and approximately $613,133.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00071635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00073834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.31 or 0.00899710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,649.31 or 0.09731343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00099103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00046589 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

