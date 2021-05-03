AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Tops $0.0118 on Exchanges

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and $1.45 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00071635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00073834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.31 or 0.00899710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,649.31 or 0.09731343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00099103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00046589 BTC.

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

