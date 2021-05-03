$442.97 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post sales of $442.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.70 million and the lowest is $442.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $279.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share.

GCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of GCO stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $787.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $53.56.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

