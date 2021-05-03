$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,856 shares of company stock worth $2,231,667. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $9,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 73,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,591. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

