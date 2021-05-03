ZENZO Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $3,670.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00074558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00060169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.00334260 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009496 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

