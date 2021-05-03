Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.74. 5,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,252. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $165.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.