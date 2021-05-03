212,987 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,000. The Kraft Heinz accounts for about 2.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 99,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,694. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

