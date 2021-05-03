Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $26.09 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 2.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $26,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,681. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

