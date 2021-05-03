Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $516.43. The company had a trading volume of 63,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.15 and its 200 day moving average is $520.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

