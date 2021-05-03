Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.90

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$128.90 and last traded at C$128.45, with a volume of 383890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$127.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.55.

The firm has a market cap of C$57.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.7100002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

