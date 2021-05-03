Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.67

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$50.67 and last traded at C$47.42, with a volume of 217012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEP.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.31%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

