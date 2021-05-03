Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.33

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market cap of $577.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

