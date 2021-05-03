Arkady Mandel Purchases 60,000 Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Arkady Mandel acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$14,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,100.

CVE:TLT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.22. 491,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.61.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

