Arkady Mandel Purchases 60,000 Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Arkady Mandel acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$14,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,100.
CVE:TLT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.22. 491,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.61.
About Theralase Technologies
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.