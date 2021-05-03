Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 72,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,498,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chargepoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

