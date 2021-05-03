SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.34

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 10282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get SEMrush alerts:

In related news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.