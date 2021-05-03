Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Declines By 25.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNK. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000.

FNK stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,295. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57.

