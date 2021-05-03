Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Increases By 33.1%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ GNOM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.19. 1,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,556. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,005,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,070,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.