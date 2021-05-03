$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.32. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. 14,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,796. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -484.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

