Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.05. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.57 and a 200 day moving average of $281.71. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.25, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

