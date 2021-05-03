Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 111,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $75.79.

