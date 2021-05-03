Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives GBX 482.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.29 ($6.30).

Several research firms have recently commented on NETW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 396 ($5.17) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

LON NETW traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 419.90 ($5.49). 729,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 339.05. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.56. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 503 ($6.57).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

