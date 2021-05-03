-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.61). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08.

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 233,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.34. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,337. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

