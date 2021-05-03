Loopring (LRC) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Loopring has a market capitalization of $709.96 million and $68.11 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.15 or 0.00900272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,624.12 or 0.09753019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00099432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,767,707 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

