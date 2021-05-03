Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

TSE:MFC traded up C$0.33 on Wednesday, reaching C$27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,116. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.75.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.