527,080 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 527,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,318,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $69.77. 25,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,948. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.49 and a one year high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.