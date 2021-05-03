McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 742 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KLA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after buying an additional 326,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.38. 15,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.59.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

