Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 18,698 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,682. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.