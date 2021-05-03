S.Finance (SFG) Price Up 68.4% This Week

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. S.Finance has a total market cap of $127,775.39 and approximately $1.08 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded up 68.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

S.Finance Profile

SFG is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

