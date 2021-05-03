DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 20,048 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,688,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,048 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up approximately 1.6% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $169,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,527. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

