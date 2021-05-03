Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,215,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,430. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $175.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average is $148.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

