Perkins Capital Management Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 184,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,555,189. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,596. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.