DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,125,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,540 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $189,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 806,717 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 33,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,212. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.