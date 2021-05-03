AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $390.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.07 and a 52 week high of $394.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.