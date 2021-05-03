First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,036 shares of company stock worth $37,929,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $230.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $155.08 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.98.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.