Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $425.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.87.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.80. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

