Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.24. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,434,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

