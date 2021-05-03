Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.94

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.94 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 2335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

OAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $10,596,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

