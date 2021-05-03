First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 6.1% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.01. 139,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,252,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.
A number of research firms recently commented on AG. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,929,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.