First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 6.1% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.01. 139,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,252,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on AG. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,929,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.