Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 5.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.95 and last traded at $47.07. 13,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 946,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCYT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veracyte by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Veracyte by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

