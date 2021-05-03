OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. 98,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,623,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in OrganiGram by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

