Mysterium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46,030.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Mysterium has a market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $46,030.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.00903056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,685.59 or 0.09834350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00099608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00047022 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

