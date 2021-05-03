PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Up 26.5% in April

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 519,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,479. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,210 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,572,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 308,701 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 183,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

