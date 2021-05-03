Syscoin Trading Up 89.9% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 89.9% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $366.73 million and $16.40 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.00508524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 611,359,716 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

