Mathes Company Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,370.20.

NYSE SHOP traded down $33.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,800. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 753.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $617.01 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

