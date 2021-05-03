J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 221.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.67 ($2.90).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

LON:SBRY traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 237.70 ($3.11). 6,138,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.28. The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

