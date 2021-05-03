First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $918.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $181.54. 9,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,084. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.36. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

