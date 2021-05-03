Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADP. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.68. 14,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.57. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

