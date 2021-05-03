Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.56.

TSE CPX traded up C$0.14 on Monday, reaching C$39.33. The company had a trading volume of 115,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,809. The firm has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

